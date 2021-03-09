Macedonia’s Government approved the request from the Infectious Diseases Committee to introduce an overnight curfew starting Wednesday. The curfew will ban citizens from leaving their homes between 22h and 5h.

It is introduced as Macedonia is undergoing a strong new wave in the epidemic – just as the wave that began in fall was beginning to die down. Skopje, Kavadarci, Negotino, Prilep and Ohrid are the worst affected cities. It is hoped that the curfew will limit the night life and stop the spread among the young population, which then spreads the virus to older relatives.