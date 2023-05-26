The copy of the contract with Bechtel&Enka that the Government delivered to the State Commission for Prevention of Corruption (SCPC) is missing some parts, the Chairwoman of SCPC, Biljana Ivanovska, said on Friday.

The Government’s response to the SCPC’s inquiry on the matter was that it is the same one delivered to the Parliament.

“If we reach a conclusion that the missing annexes contain something other than managerial specifics pertaining to the company, we will demand them too”, Ivanovska said, pointing out that she has no information on whether the missing annexes contain additional obligations for the Government.

Yet, no one can assess what exactly the missing documents contain. Ivanoska says that it will additionally burden their work.

“What is important is the content of those annexes, what they refer to. I don’t know at the moment. If there is a need for that, we’ll ask for them”, Ivanovska told Telma TV.

The members of SCPC possess security certificates and it is within their rights to have complete insight into the contract, which the Government says is protected by confidentiality clauses, although the PM claims that there are no secrets hidden there.