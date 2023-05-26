There is not even one VMRO-DPMNE MP who is prepared to vote for amendments to the Constitution, the VMRO-DPMNE Vice-Chair Aleksandar Nikolovski claims.

In an interview with Channel 5 TV, Nikolovski stressed that if the conditions don’t change, then the party will not be prepared to vote for the amendments even in the next parliament assembly.

“We are not prepared to vote for the amendments to the Constitution under these conditions, and if the conditions are not altered, we will not vote for them, in this or in the next parliamentary assembly. Because the question we have is very simple: what does Macedonia gain from it, and what does it lose? It loses a lot and gains too little”, the MP pointed out.