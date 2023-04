Doctors are warning that they are facing shortages of essential medicine, including antibiotics.

According to doctor Nenad Lazarov,his patients can’t find antibiotics used both by children and adults, at a time of spiking viral infections. “We have children suffering with fever, with positive bacterial tests, who can’t find antibiotics”, said Lazarov, who works in the the capital Skopje. Similar warnings are being reported from other cities across the country.