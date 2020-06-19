The economy is in free-fall, with a drop of industrial production of 40 percent and a reduction in exports of 60 percent, said professor Darko Lazarov, who is a member of the VMRO-DPMNE Economy Committee.
This is caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, but also the badly mismanaged response by the Government. The most worrying are the unemployment numbers – we have 15.000 newly unemployed people, but tax data show that actually 30.000 did not collect a paycheck in April, said Lazarov.
