The heads of the association of patients who suffer from cystic fibrosis have turned on their most outspoken member Igor Pehcevski, who mobilized the public by posting pictures from his hospital bed, demanding that the public healthcare fund procures the necessary drug trikafta.

The drug was purchased after one of the patients of this rare illness died. But it still hasn’t been distributed to all patients – Pehcevski has not received it, while the two heads of the association apparently have.

Yesterday Pehcevski said that he was ordered by his doctors to stop giving interviews about the fact that he still hasn’t received the drug, under the threat of being denied treatment in full. Instead of supporting Pehcevski after this unprecedented threat from the doctors, the association said that they disagree with his statements in which he criticized doctor Stojka Fustic.