Pendarovski emphasizes that the level of democracy in a society is distinctly reflected in the status, position, and role of women. To foster a genuinely democratic society, it is imperative to take into account the requirements of all citizens during the formulation, acceptance, and execution of policies. This entails creating an inclusive environment where women actively participate in political processes and ensuring a budget that translates gender policies into tangible actions, asserts President Stevo Pendarovski on International Women’s Day.