President Stevo Pendarovski and Hungarian counterpart Katalin Novák laid wreaths at the grave of Macedonian revolutionary Goce Delcev at the St. Spas Church in Skopje on Monday, the President’s Office informed.

Earlier, President Pendarovski welcomed President Novák in an official ceremony with the highest state and military honors in the presidential office, and after the meeting and the plenary meeting of the official delegations, a joint press conference of the two presidents was held.