Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski met Monday with Hungarian President Katalin Novák.

At the meeting, they expressed the expectation this visit will give impetus to the intensification of bilateral relations between the two countries, especially since this is the first visit of a Hungarian president to Macedonia in the last 20 years.

A clear message was conveyed that our country can count on further support from Hungary in European integration.

It has been assessed that the Republic of Macedonia needs the European Union, in terms of security and stability, and as a country that practices European values, and whose culture is special and European and will enrich the European family of peoples, states and cultures.

It was jointly assessed that Macedonia’s EU integration is of national and strategic importance, for our country, but also for the entire Western Balkans and Europe, and therefore the focus of all political subjects in the country is needed, towards the realization of this goal.

Prime Minister Kovacevski thanked Hungary for its vocal support for the European prospects of the Republic of Macedonia, as well as for its support of EU enlargement, as the most important strategic policy of the European Union.

Prime Minister Kovacevski emphasized that for Macedonia, the preservation of peace and stability in the Western Balkans is one of the top foreign policy priorities of the country and that the Government is firmly committed to dialogue as a mechanism for solving any open issues. He also pointed to the Government’s determination to implement the reforms, which are taking place in parallel with the current handling of the challenges of the global economic and energy crisis.

Regarding the OSCE chairpersonship, Prime Minister Kovacevski expressed his belief that Macedonia will contribute to the stability and security of Europe, in the context of the current developments due to the war in Ukraine, with the country being placed one hundred percent in line with the EU’s foreign policies.

At the meeting, it was assessed that Macedonia and Hungary have good cooperation as NATO members, that the economic cooperation is showing an upward trend, as well as that opportunities are seen for further development of trade relations, investments, energy, and education.

Prime Minister Kovacevski expressed his gratitude to Hungarian President Novák for the donations and the shared humanitarian aid from Hungary during the pandemic.