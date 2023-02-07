There will be no bargain with the defenders of the constitution and those convicted over April 27 for the constitutional amendments, they don’t want that either. From what we have as information and from the lawyers we talk with, they don’t want to be treated as terrorists at the end of the day, that’s why this Amnesty Law is to correct the huge mistake with the 2018 Amnesty Law and selective justice, the coordinator of the parliamentary group of VMRO-DPMNE and the coalition Nikola Micevski told the “10 minutes” show on TV21.

Micevski emphasized that the defenders of the constitution were blackmailed to say that they had done something to get lesser sentences, they did not do that and they are not looking for mercy but justice.

That’s why we, as a parliamentary group, following the initiative of the two lawyers, called them to a meeting, and pointed out the remarks, they agreed, and that initiative was submitted to the Parliament on February 3. The first session is on February 13, we expect that we will not have an obstacle or any technical abuse of the process by Xhaferi and the same will be on the agenda, Micevski said.

He added that what is important is that all convicted persons are covered and with this legal solution, selective justice will be corrected.