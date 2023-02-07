Macedonia is sending search-and-rescue teams, disaster relief, and six million denars from the budget to help the victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey on Monday, the government said in a press release.

According to the release, to help clear away the rubble and search for survivors, the Protection and Rescue Directorate is sending 40 people along with six transport vehicles and two firefighting vehicles, and the Ministry of Defense is sending 24 army troops. They include 22 special forces members and two service dog handlers with two search-and-rescue dogs.

The Ministry of Health is sending medical personnel, equipment, and medications. The local Red Cross will also be providing disaster relief. Various emergency supplies including tents, mattresses, blankets, and heaters will also be sent.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be coordinating the evacuation of Macedonia nationals who were in the quake-hit area. None of them were injured and they are safe, the release says.