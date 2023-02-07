Bulgaria will no longer tolerate violence from Macedonia, said President Rumen Radev, who met the beaten Hristijan Pendikov, secretary of the Bulgarian club “Tsar Boris the Third” in Ohrid.

As reported by several Bulgarian media, Radev expressed this attitude at the meeting with Pendikov, who was beaten in Ohrid allegedly “because of his Bulgarian identity”.

Radev congratulated Pendikov’s mother for “raising a worthy son, and Hristijan for the courage to defend his Bulgarian name”.

Bulgaria will use all national and international instruments to protect their rights, Radev said, and Sofia informed international partners about another anti-Bulgarian campaign in Macedonia, according to the press release of Radev’s Office.

The institutions of our southwestern neighbor must prove by deeds that they are not sympathizers of the long-standing hatred towards Bulgaria, said Radev.

He insists that the culprits be discovered and effectively punished, and Bulgaria, as he said, “will follow the actions of the institutions in Macedonia to guarantee the life and health of its citizens, who, despite the systematic repression, continue to defend their Bulgarian national identity”.

Radev emphasized once again that “a condition for the European future of Macedonia is the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution, the commitment of the institutions to eradicate the language of hatred towards Bulgaria and Bulgarians, as well as the implementation of the bilateral Good Neighborly Agreement”.