Will the government be saved from the whistles of the people by abandoning the tradition for who knows how many times? We will get the answer to this question tomorrow, when the actor Nikola Ristanovski will deliver an address at Meckin Kamen instead of President Stevo Pendarovski. The message of the significance and magnitude of August 2 will be sent by the actor instead of the commander-in-chief.

According to the program, a video message from President Pendarovski is planned to be broadcast.

Will Vodno be big enough to protect Pendarovski from his own people? President Pendarovski has not delivered an address at Meckin Kamen so far. In 2019, Pendarovski sent the message about the significance of Ilinden from his villa in Vodno.

In 2020, he addressed a Pelince event marking the Second Ilinden.

Explaining the decision to abandon the tradition that dates back to the independence of the Republic of Macedonia at a press briefing, President Stevo Pendarovski said that the people are fed up with political speeches.

What is the purpose of the speech ?! It causes whistling, offenses, division. The current concept of celebration is division, not unification. People are fed up with political speeches, Pendarovski said.

Since 2016, the presence of Prime Minister Zaev on Meckin Kamen has been followed by whistles. So far, Zaev has given speeches in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

According to VMRO-DPMNE, this is a shameful and non-statehood move, and Pendarovski’s idea is unacceptable for the party leader, Hristijan Mickoski. He will remain faithful to the tradition, so tomorrow he will attend an event in Struga’s Tasmarunista and from there, like last year, he will send a message.