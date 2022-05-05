Today we honor our uniqueness, the foundation of our identity and our linguistic pride, said President Stevo Pendarovski on the Day of the Macedonian language.
In his statement, Pendarovski referenced authors such as Blaze Koneski, Aco Sopov and Slavko Janevski, as founders of the Macedonian language.
Our language is part of our basic human right, the right to self-determination, he added.
Pendarovski said that Macedonians have an obligation to nurture the Macedonian language, toward their ancestors and toward the future generations.
