Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Iotova said that foreign countries are pressuring Bulgaria to lift its veto against Macedonia. Iotova spoke during the large conference in Sofia, in which a torrent of allegations were made against Macedonia.

The pressure is due to the fact that we were unable to maintain a balance between the geopolitical interests of the EU and our small but very valuable sense of Bulgarian justice regarding the processes in Macedonia, Iotova said.

Speakers accused Macedonia of rejecting the Bulgarian demands while it hopes that international pressure, from the US, Germany and other parties, will get Bulgaria to allow the opening of EU accession talks.