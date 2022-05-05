The opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said that the ruling SDSM – DUI coalition has five more days to re-examine its behavior, until a blockade of Parliament begins. VMRO decided to block the adoption of non-essential legislation until the coalition agrees to hold early elections.

SDSM and DUI have created the crises we are in, and they can’t provide the solution. On the contrary, we see the crises becoming even deeper. That is why we need early general elections. The Government ignores the reality and all its officials think about is their positions, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement, explaining their decision to block the Parliament starting on May 10th.

The conservative party demands, as the first step, a meeting of key party leaders where the issue of holding early elections will be discussed.