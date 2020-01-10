“TNT” case defense informed via a letter the President of the State, the Supreme Court and the EU, the United States, France, Germany Ambassadors about the manner in which the case was handled. The lawyers argue that the efficiency of the proceedings involves the decision of a properly constituted trial chamber and a mandate to make decisions.

In accordance with the constitutional and legal powers and respect for the principle of not affecting court proceedings, the President does not comment on specific procedural actions by participants in specific ongoing proceedings, the President’s Office said.