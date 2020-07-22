President Stevo Pendarovski said that he will meet with the leaders of the political parties before he decides to give the mandate for the creation of the next Government.

The two main parties, VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM, and virtually tied after the elections, and none has a clear shot at forming the next Government. Once the Parliament is constituted, after the expected review of the chaotic voting process, Pendarovski will be tasked with giving the mandate to the party leader who looks to be in a position to get to 61 votes. If the first candidate fails to do so in 20 days, Pendarovski would need to give the mandate to the candidate of a different party.