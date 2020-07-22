Some of the judges in the Administrative Court, which is deciding on the cases of alleged election day intimidation and ballot stuffing, are close to the ruling DUI party, said Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians. AA submitted more than 150 charges covering election day violations perpetrated mainly by DUI activists in the bitter fight for the Albanian vote, and Taravari fears that the court will decide on partisan grounds.

We don’t expect our cases to be advanced because of the composition of the court, Taravari said.

The Alliance and its coalition partner Alternative will hold a protest on Monday that will include stops before the State Electoral Commission and the EU Embassy. AA is projected to win 12 seats against 15 for DUI, but the party claims that DUI owes its result to massive ballot stuffing, especially in its depopulated strongholds around Kicevo.