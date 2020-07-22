Ten patients died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, the Macedonian Healthcare Ministry informed, which brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 442. Five of the deceased are from Skopje, which is hit hardest by the Second Wave of the epidemic. Two are from Kumanovo, and oneach from Tetovo, Gostivar and Radovis. The patients were aged 63 to 82.

Fourteen new patients were hospitalized in the two clinics in Skopje where the most serious cases are being treated, and where there are currently 171 patients – six of them on mechanical ventilation. Additional 17 adults and seven children are treated in the Kozle clinic in Skopje, and over 200 are treated in hospitals across Macedonia, where less severe patients are cared for.

There were 1,437 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, and 137 came back positive – half of them in Skopje, 19 in Stip and 14 in Struga. The number of active cases is up to 4,034, again half of them in Skopje and Stip, Tetovo, Gostivar, Kumanovo and Struga with between 180 and 330 cases. In Skopje, the Cair district remains the worst affected with 275 active cases with a continued downward trajectory, and Aerodrom and Gazi Baba are going up, over 200 cases each, while Centar, Karpos, Kisela Voda and Butel are also having an increase in the number of patients. Macedonia is in a almost two months long Second Wave of the epidemic, caused mainly by the failure to follow social distancing during the Muslim month of Ramadan.