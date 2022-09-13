Until Friday, I have no communication with the City of Skopje. Although they did not provide the legal opinion for signing the agreement for the loan that they should send to the EBRD, they did not want to sign it, they are holding it back, Zlatko Perinski, whom City of Skopje mayor Danela Arsovska dismissed yesterday from his position as acting director of PE Water Supply and Sewerage, explained in an interview with Radio Lider’s morning show.

Perinski added that he has no communication with the Mayor of the City of Skopje at all.

We had partially normal communication for the first few months and that’s it, he said.

I also want to send messages to the institutions, to the bodies that should check this, whether it is not symptomatic after 33 days of silence, on the last working day before the opening of the financial offer, that the mayor and I enter into communication after no communication for three months for the members of the evaluation commission have not been changed. Here is some logic of things, if I was acting arbitrarily, and I will prove that this is not the case, I also have the correspondence. Wasn’t it arbitrariness, or wasn’t the mayor motivated by something, I don’t know why the institutions should check, to slander me that I did not act on her request. And isn’t it symptomatic that on the opening day of the financial offer, the mayor sits in my office and dismisses me, asked Perinski.

He pointed out that when there are European projects with European money, the procedures are carried out according to the bank leader of the project in the EIB case. The Law on Public Procurement does not apply in this procedure. And it is written in all loan agreements. The mayor should know this or her legal department should point it out to her.