The union of high school students through a statement expresses disappointment that even at the beginning of the 2022/23 school year, high school students face the well-known problem with the lack of textbooks and asks the institutions to solve the problem in order to have a smooth teaching process.

This problem, they point out, is extremely alarming, especially in the previous few years. During this period, the union of high school students actively monitors the situation and appeals for its resolution. However, the problem is far from solved and still represents a big obstacle in the daily life of students.

The Union considers the situation absolutely unacceptable and strongly condemns the irresponsibility of the competent institutions in their handling of the problem.