Starting from midnight on Monday, gasoline prices are set to decrease, while the prices of Eurodiesel and extra light household oil will see an increase of Mden 1, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The price of Eurosuper BS-95 is slated to drop by Mden 1, and Eurosuper BS-98 will experience a decrease of Mden 0.5, as reported by ERC.

As per ERC, the new price for Eurodiesel will be Mden 82 per liter, and extra light household oil will be priced at Mden 81 per liter.

Eurosuper BS-95 will be available at Mden 80 per liter, and Eurosuper BS-98 will be priced at Mden 82.5 per liter.

In addition, the price of Mazut M-1 is raised by Mden 0.262, with a new selling price of Mden 45.349 per kilogram.