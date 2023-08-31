The Spanish Ambassador to the country reminded us on Wednesday of the behavior of the Western diplomats when SDSM was in opposition, Then no one could distinguish the diplomats from the SDSM’s spokespersons.

Now Ambassador Jose Luis Lozano García supports the government on a public, televised event, despite that such a behavior is strictly forbidden by the Vienna Convention.

Instead of telling the Macedonian people to be in unison with the EU regardless of the consequences, the Spanish Ambassador should answer why doesn’t his country respect the EU foreign policy and acts the opposite. Especially in the case of Kosovo