The measures designed to provide for fair representation in the public sector already became counterproductive, by being applied in violation of the principle of merits, reads the fourth detailed report on the monitoring of fair representation in the public sector institutions, prepared by the Center for Managing Changes (CMC).

The findings and the conclusions are in line with the opinion of the Advisory Committee of the Framework Convention on Protection of the National Minorities, which claims that the situation with the merit system in the country deteriorated. Furthermore, the Committee also claims that the process is even more problematic because the appointments to high offices are related to a high level of partizanship. Citing their sources, the Committee points out that for a good public sector position, one must have the “right” political and ethnic affiliation.