In 2030 Macedonia will become the first EU member country from the West Balkan, PM Dimitar Kovachevski said at the Wednesday debate titled The EU for the Macedonian Economy in Skopje, which marked the start of the government’s campaign “We are Europe”.

According to Kovachevski, the Chairperson of the European Council Charles Michel repeated twice that there is a specific deadline for EU enlargement – 2030, and that those countries that are faster with their reforms, will be the first to join the EU in 2030.