Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski met Thursday with European Union Ambassador David Geer, highlighting the importance of progress in the EU integration process.

PM Kovachevski and Ambassador Geer assessed that the screening process is developing as planned and agreed that Macedonia’s EU full-fledged membership is of crucial importance in a time of geopolitical turmoil, the Government said in a press release.

The PM said continuation on the European path is a historic opportunity that must be utilized, whereas full-fledged EU membership by 2030 represents an ambitious but attainable goal that is supported by strategic partners.

The EU Ambassador reaffirmed the strong support for the country’s Euro-integration process, reads the press release.