VMRO-DPMNE is leading SDSM even in traditionally pro-left think tanks’ survey of public opinion – the Institute of Democracy Societas Civilis – Skopje (IDSCS), the National Democratic Institute (NDI), and the Center for Change Management, with financial aid from the Government of Switzerland.

On the question, “If there are elections next week, which party you would vote for?”, over 50% of the voters responded that they won’t vote or don’t know who they would vote for. Of those who have made up their minds, 17% would vote for VMRO-DPMNE, 12% for SDSM, DUI got the support of 8% of the voters, 4% prefer Levica, 35 would vote for the Alliance for the Albanians, while the Movement Besa received the trust of only 1% of the respondents.

The field survey was conducted in the period from February 22 until March 9, 2023, among 1,002 respondents older than 18 years on the entire territory of the country, using the method face-to-face.