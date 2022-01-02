In a TV interview, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that Bulgaria and Macedonia need to work together to get to a point when Sofia will be able to lift the veto against Macedonia’s EU accession talks. In his early interviews, Petkov indicated a six month period after which he would be ready to lift the veto, but he quickly backpedalled on this statement.

Petkov also condemned the recent release of a movie produced in Russia, that portrays medieval Macedonia as the starting point for the spread of Christianity among Slavic nations. Bulgaria wants the medieval Bulgarian state to be exclusively credited with this accomplishment.