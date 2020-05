Police officers arrested 19 citizens overnight for violating the curfew, and issued warnings to 12 more who were out without a permit. The curfew begins at 19h and ends at 5h for most citizens.

Officers also escorted 35 citizens into mandatory quarantine, most of them people returning from abroad. A total of 66 people were told to sign statements of self-isolation – ordering them to remain in their homes because of suspected contact with the coronavirus.