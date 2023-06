Police officers detained late yesterday five persons under the suspicion of abuse of office and money laundering, the Ministry of Interior said on Friday.

According to media reports, “Tineks” market chain owner Vladimir Todorovic, who is a former Mayor of Centar municipality in Skopje, and former chair of the Centar Council, Vladimir Zdravev, are among the persons detained.

The crimes relate to the “Skopje 2014” case.