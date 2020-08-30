Hundreds of police officers were deployed between the EU mission in Skopje and the Parliament building, as protests are expected this afternoon.

Bishop Agatangel of Veles called for a mass gathering to protest the national humiliations imposed on the Macedonians under the Zaev regime. The motto of the protest is in support of EU accession, but with the Macedonian dignity preserved and “with our heads held high”.

The protest coincides with the expected voted on the new Government proposed by Zoran Zaev which should take place by midnight.