Four patients died and 39 were newly diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The deceased patients are two from Kumanovo, aged 43 and 66 and two from Skopje – aged 71 and 77. This brings the total death toll of the epidemic to 600.

The 39 new cases were found among the 817 tests that were conducted. Most of them were found in Gostivar – 11. The number of active cases is estimated at 2,668 – 854 of them in Skopje and 378 in Kumanovo.

There were nine patients admitted to the clinics in Skopje where the most severe cases are treated. There are currently 115 patients in the two clinics – one of them on mechanical ventilation and 40 receiving supplemental oxygen. There are also 13 adults and six children treated at the Kozle clinic in Skopje.

Regional centers in Bitola and Stip and general hospitals across Macedonia care for under 200 cases. There are usually less severe cases of the illness.