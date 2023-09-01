The police today raided the Oncology Clinic in Skopje. There are no confirmed reports about the nature of the raids, but it is widely suspected that the police are acting on orders from prosecutors investigating the theft and resale of expensive cancer drugs.

It has long been rumored that doctors and nurses are overprescribing chemo therapies to their patients and selling the surplus medicine on the black market – after preparing false reports that the drugs have been given to patients. More details about the action are expected tomorrow.