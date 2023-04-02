Police raids against drug gangs conducted in Skopje Macedonia 02.04.2023 / 18:09 The Interior Ministry informed that its officers are conducting a wide raid in Skopje, and that 15 people have been detained in several locations. The focus are drug running gangs and robbers. More details will be released after the operation ends. policeraids Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 30.10.2022 Bulgarian Interior Minister Demerdziev personally ensured that the police keeps the peace in Blagoevgrad Macedonia 16.04.2022 Thieves stole stun grenades from an Ohrid police armory Macedonia 31.03.2022 Police had to break up a family feud in Shuto Orizari Macedonia News Mucunski: State Department report shows that Macedonia is in deep stagnation and has serious corruption issues Massive overnight raid targets casinos VMRO will accept changes to the Constitution if Macedonia again becomes the Macedonian nation state Bulgaria votes for the fifth time in two years, no change expected in its policy toward Macedonia Forecasters expect several days of cold and rainy weather Vane Cvetanov will seek legal protection in Bulgaria Divisions in DUI: Ahmeti demands that Mexhiti’s faction returns to the fold Mickoski: SDSM and DUI are joining forces with Levica at the local level .
