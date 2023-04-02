All reports, whether they are prepared by governments or international NGO groups show that the last year was a year of failures in Macedonia, a year with no reforms and that it continues the trend of stagnation in our country, said Aerodrom Mayor Timco Mucunski during the discussion on the latest State Department report on the state of democracy in Macedonia. He added that the report shows failures in key areas such as the rule of law, reforms to the judiciary and protection of human rights.

After this, it is no wonder that young people are moving out. They don’t have trust in the state, they are not satisfied with the level of services they get from the state apparatus, and see no priority on reforms that will lead to economic development, better education and healthcare. We have a captive state, where laws are adopted by a small circle and only to satisfy the interests of a small group in power, Mucunski said.

He warned that the Government wants to add to the feeling of apathy, hoping to avoid facing angry voters in the next elections.