Sergej Popov, head of the UMS youth wing of VMRO-DPMNE, said that the organization will continue to promote policies that will improve the lives of young people in Macedonia. The organization, that unites local youth organizations of the conservative party, celebrated its 32nd anniversary today.

We are the best organized youth political organization in the country and we continue to be the group that is closest to the young people. We have the strength, energy, motivation and ability to channel the needs of the young into an electoral program that will be victorious in the next general elections, Popov said.