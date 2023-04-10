A group of civic organizations calls on the Parliament to withdraw the package of so-called Bechtel laws that will be up for an emergency session tomorrow.

The laws are meant to facilitate construction of the highways the US company was hired to build in a no-bid procedure. They would allow Bechtel to have its workers work overtime, includes a number of tax breaks for the company, would allow it to expropriate land with quicker procedures and if during the work the company teams run into archaeological sites, their treatment will be up to the oversight engineer.