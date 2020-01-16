SDSM ordered – The Prosecutor’s Office delivered. The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Pripep filed criminal charges against former Mayor Marijan Risteski. The Prosecutor’s Office invited him to give a statement on January 30 about the criminal charges against him, without specifying the matter.

The pre-election charges against Risteski come at a time when major affairs involving government officials remain untouched or those for whom the trial has begun are returned back to the start.

Such cases are Racket 2, the insulin past its expiration date, Angjusev’s and Sekerinka’s business deal, and several other affairs.