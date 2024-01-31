The pretrial judge at the Skopje Criminal Court has imposed precautionary measures on Nino Vasev, the former medical director, and Nehat Nuhi, the organizational director, of the Clinic for Radiotherapy and Oncology. Both are suspected of criminal offenses related to the Oncology Clinic case, including ‘abuse of official position and authority’ and ‘fraud in the service.’

Under the measures, Vasev is restricted from leaving his residence, must report to court authorities, had his travel document confiscated, and is prohibited from engaging in specific work activities associated with the alleged criminal offenses. Nuhi faces similar measures but is exempt from the prohibition on specific work activities.

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje has completed the pre-investigation and initiated a formal investigation into the case involving the misuse of cancer therapies and medications at the Oncology Clinic. The suspects include the former medical director, organizational director, and three oncology doctors.

Vasev is implicated in seven criminal offenses, including ‘abuse of official position and authority’ and ‘fraud in the service,’ while Nuhi is suspected of ‘fraud in the service.’ The penalty for ‘abuse of official position and authority’ can be up to five years, and for ‘fraud in the service,’ the minimum is three years, with a maximum of 20 years, according to recent amendments to the Criminal Code.