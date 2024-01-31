On Wednesday, the VMRO-DPMNE parliamentary group announced its intention to submit 21 amendments to the draft law on administrative officers currently undergoing parliamentary procedures, set to be adopted with the ‘EU-flag’. The Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs is scheduled for another session to discuss the law, following trade unions’ calls for a broader public debate held earlier in the week.

MP Bojan Stojanovski stated that due to haste, the law contains numerous technical errors, requiring 15 amendments for corrections. Six legitimate amendments will be proposed, including one from the Federation of Trade Unions of Macedonia (SSM) addressing the inclusion of the minimum wage for the linear increase of other wages.

Regarding other laws proposed by the Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA), the parliamentary group plans to propose an additional 16 amendments. They do not rule out the Committee itself intervening.

Deputy Minister Stefan Andonovski expressed disappointment that a law is being rushed with the ‘EU flag’ at the end of the mandate, lacking alignment with European criteria and omitting European Commission recommendations. He noted his inability to react to legal solutions as he was not invited to the Government’s session, emphasizing that the laws were already sent to Parliament.

Trade Unions are insisting on a public debate on the bill, involving their representatives. SSM President Slobodan Trendafilov criticized the rushed legal procedure, claiming it will adversely affect public sector employees under the Law on Administrative Officers. He highlighted potential salary reductions and the loss of bonuses for these employees starting from March 2024, expressing concern about the proposed reduction in the minimum wage in 2024 affecting wage calculations for all employees.