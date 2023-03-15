President Stevo Pendarovski met Wednesday with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and ruler of Abu Dhabi, exchanging opinions on possibilities for enhancement of bilateral ties, intensification of economic cooperation, current regional and international developments, as well as political situation in both countries.

President Pendarovski congratulated him on his appointment as the new president of the United Arab Emirates and expressed confidence that the United Arab Emirates will remain committed to maintaining regional and global peace and security, as our common commitments.

The meeting confirmed the positive development of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed the expectation that good political dialogue, multilateral cooperation and mutual respect will continue with the same dynamics in the future, which will result in concrete cooperation in several areas of common interest.