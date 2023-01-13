Prisoner Bekim Memeti, who wounded a prison police officer on the way to the hospital and escaped last night, was sentenced to prison for a murder committed in 2016 in Mala Recica, Tetovo, Telma reveals.

Memeti was initially sentenced in absentia, and in 2020 he was arrested in Berlin, Germany, after which he was extradited. The procedure was repeated in court and he was again sentenced to a long prison sentence.

In September 2016, on street 188 in Mala Recica, there was an argument between two groups, during which one person died, for which Memeti was accused and convicted, who is now on the run again.

The fugitive Memeti was found in Germany, and last night in strange circumstances he managed to escape from a prison police van on the way to the hospital. It is reported that Memeti managed to take the gun from the driver of the van despite the presence of three other prison officers, wounded the prison guard with his service weapon and escaped in a car that was near the scene of the incident. The escape was reported at 23:30 h last night.