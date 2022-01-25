According to historian Vanco Gjorgjiev, who recently left the joint commission formed between Macedonia and Bulgaria citing pressure from the Zaev regime, said that the Bulgarian society is rearranging its own national founding myths, and this is contributing to their decision to raise the on-going dispute with Macedonia.

They see a threat in the very existence of Macedonia and Macedonians. I can only look at that as a sign of a crisis of identity in Bulgaria itself. The problem is the insecurity in their own identity, which prompts them reach after someone else’s identity. Bulgarian historians continue to wander and alter their origin theories, from the Slavic origin, now they move toward the Indo-European theory. It’s a serious problem, Gjorgjiev said in a TV interview.

Bulgaria demands that Macedonia rewrites its own history and redefines its national identity, to declare that they have a Bulgarian origin.