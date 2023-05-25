The Government’s favorite historian Dragi Gjorgiev, co-chair of the Mixed Macedonian – Bulgarian Committee on Historical Issues who accepted almost all Bulgarian demands, can’t catch a breath because of the reporters. After Republika was the first to publish that his mandate as a Director of the Institute of History was extended, he is facing new trouble.

At the event on the occasion of his promotion to a member of the Macedonian Academy of Sciences and Arts, Gjorgiev was forced to face the reporters again. He chose the easiest way out – he ran away from them.

Yet, the Government’s historian will have to answer several questions sooner or later. The first one is: how did he bring the Macedonian team in the history committee to such a subordinated position and accept the domination of the Bulgarian historical narrative, which will in the future find its way into the Macedonian schoolbooks?