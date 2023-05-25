The Information Service of the Aracinovo Municipality informed the inhabitants that the municipality administration will stop working from Thursday, “due to security reasons”.

“We are sorry for not being able to offer our services and execute our legal obligations to the citizens, but this measure has been implemented to provide for the security of the municipality employees, as well as that of the citizens coming to the municipality offices.”, the Municiplaity’s statement reads.

The statement also reads that this decision was made after, “the security of the municipality employees and of the Mayor Ridvan Ibrahimi, has been violated for the second time”.

Aracinovo Municipality, which is adjunct to Skopje, is exclusively inhabited by ethnic Albanians.