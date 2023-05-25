The historian Branislav Svetozarevic on Wednesday in Pustec, Albania, genuinely schooled the Bulgarian reporters on historical issues. The reporters were there on the occasion of the opening of a Bulgarian club in the sole ethnic Macedonian municipality in Albania, which didn’t happen due to lack of a legal permit. The frustrated Bugrian reporters started provoking.

The professor responded to the reporters’ provocations composedly and with facts, telling them why the Macedonians are objecting the inclusion of the Bulgarians in the Macedonian Constitution, why the Bulgarian clubs in Macedonia had to be closed, also asking them why Sofia doesn’t recognize the Macedonians in Bulgaria?