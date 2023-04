Two Macedonians are in the running for Mayor of the municipality of Pustec in south-east Albania, which is majority ethnic Macedonian.

Incumbent Mayor Pali Kolefski from the Macedonian Alliance for European Integration party is candidate of the coalition led by the ruling Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama. His opponent is Pandi Jani, supported by the party of the former President Ilir Meta.

The elections take place on May 14th.