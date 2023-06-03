Over 160 kilograms of cocaine were seized in Greece, after a police operation coordinated with the United States and Macedonia. A total of 14 people were arrested in Macedonia and Greece, all allegedly linked to the drug transport.

The raid is part of a broader operation that began in May, when 104 kilograms of cocaine were seized. The latest shipment was found in a cargo of bananas, that arrived in Greece from Latin America. During the raid in May, the police was notified that another shipment is coming to Piraeus.