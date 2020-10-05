The Committee on infectious diseases proposed that Macedonia opens its borders for entries from Albania, Kosovo, Serbia and Montenegro without requiring PCR tests.

Even as the Government and Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce insist that the coronavirus crisis is getting worse every day, this proposal to relax restrictions is likely to be accepted by the Government. Filipce already said that the US embassy in Skopje is coordinating a regional push to reopen the borders in the so-called “Mini – Schengen” zone, as well as possibly adding Bulgaria and Greece. There is still no word whether Macedonia would go ahead with border reopening unilaterally, or if it will use this proposal to negotiate wider mutual reopening.